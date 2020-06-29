All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
642 Atherton Way
642 Atherton Way

642 Atherton Way · No Longer Available
Location

642 Atherton Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
642 Atherton Way Available 04/22/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Townhouse Located in the Atherton Place Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, Close to I-77 (Charlotte or Columbia), 2 Bedrooms (Both Bedrooms Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Combo., Eat-in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer. Private Back Patio.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 22, 2020).

(RLNE2142051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Atherton Way have any available units?
642 Atherton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Atherton Way have?
Some of 642 Atherton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Atherton Way currently offering any rent specials?
642 Atherton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Atherton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 Atherton Way is pet friendly.
Does 642 Atherton Way offer parking?
No, 642 Atherton Way does not offer parking.
Does 642 Atherton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 Atherton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Atherton Way have a pool?
No, 642 Atherton Way does not have a pool.
Does 642 Atherton Way have accessible units?
No, 642 Atherton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Atherton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Atherton Way has units with dishwashers.

