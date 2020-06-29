Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

642 Atherton Way Available 04/22/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Townhouse Located in the Atherton Place Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, Close to I-77 (Charlotte or Columbia), 2 Bedrooms (Both Bedrooms Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Combo., Eat-in Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer. Private Back Patio.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 22, 2020).



(RLNE2142051)