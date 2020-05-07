All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 512 Sumter Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
512 Sumter Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

512 Sumter Avenue

512 Sumter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

512 Sumter Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730
College Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Spacious 5 Bedroom - Walking Distance to Winthrop! - Restored 1937 two-story home with hardwood flooring! It has 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with four of the bedrooms upstairs. The custom kitchen has granite counter-tops, plenty counter top space, lots of natural lighting and is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. Upstairs the bathroom has been renovated to have a double vanity that includes a walk-in shower and marble flooring. Additionally there is a living room, dining room, laundry room, sun room, and good sized front/back yard.

Pet Policy: Sorry NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd. Right onto Oakland Ave. Left onto Sumter Ave.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4864644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Sumter Avenue have any available units?
512 Sumter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Sumter Avenue have?
Some of 512 Sumter Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Sumter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 Sumter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Sumter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Sumter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 512 Sumter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 Sumter Avenue offers parking.
Does 512 Sumter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 Sumter Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Sumter Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 Sumter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 Sumter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 Sumter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Sumter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Sumter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College