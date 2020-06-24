All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

429 South Confederate Ave

429 South Confederate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

429 South Confederate Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
429 South Confederate Ave Available 06/14/19 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Near Downtown Rock Hill! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick ranch style home has a living room, dining room, den and laundry room. The kitchen appliances include an electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All rooms are quite spacious and the flooring throughout is hardwood and tile. There is central air and gas heat, ceilings fans, storage space, an attic, and a large fenced in yard!

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Camden, Right on Cherry Road, Left on W. Main St., Right onto Black St., Right onto Saluda St., Left onto Walnut St., Left onto S. Confederate

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4812529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 South Confederate Ave have any available units?
429 South Confederate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 South Confederate Ave have?
Some of 429 South Confederate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 South Confederate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
429 South Confederate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 South Confederate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 South Confederate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 429 South Confederate Ave offer parking?
No, 429 South Confederate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 429 South Confederate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 South Confederate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 South Confederate Ave have a pool?
No, 429 South Confederate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 429 South Confederate Ave have accessible units?
No, 429 South Confederate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 429 South Confederate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 South Confederate Ave has units with dishwashers.
