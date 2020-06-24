Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

429 South Confederate Ave Available 06/14/19 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Near Downtown Rock Hill! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick ranch style home has a living room, dining room, den and laundry room. The kitchen appliances include an electric stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. All rooms are quite spacious and the flooring throughout is hardwood and tile. There is central air and gas heat, ceilings fans, storage space, an attic, and a large fenced in yard!



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Camden, Right on Cherry Road, Left on W. Main St., Right onto Black St., Right onto Saluda St., Left onto Walnut St., Left onto S. Confederate



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4812529)