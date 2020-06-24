Amenities

carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities

245 Barber Street Available 04/17/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House near Downtown Rock Hill - This 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom home is minutes from downtown Rock Hill. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and an electric stove with new vinyl flooring. Living room and bedrooms have carpet. Property is equipped with gas heat, but no a/c.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO PETS!



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, right on Oakland, left on Black, right on Green, right on Lucky, right on Douglas, right on Barber



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1836622)