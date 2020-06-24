All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 245 Barber Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
245 Barber Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

245 Barber Street

245 Barber Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

245 Barber Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
245 Barber Street Available 04/17/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House near Downtown Rock Hill - This 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom home is minutes from downtown Rock Hill. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and an electric stove with new vinyl flooring. Living room and bedrooms have carpet. Property is equipped with gas heat, but no a/c.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO PETS!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, right on Oakland, left on Black, right on Green, right on Lucky, right on Douglas, right on Barber

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1836622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Barber Street have any available units?
245 Barber Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 245 Barber Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Barber Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Barber Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 Barber Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 245 Barber Street offer parking?
No, 245 Barber Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 Barber Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Barber Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Barber Street have a pool?
No, 245 Barber Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Barber Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Barber Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Barber Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Barber Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Barber Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Barber Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College