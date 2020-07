Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is conveniently located to I-77, Piedmont Medical Center and shopping. A spacious open layout with new kitchen appliances, new flooring and a front-loading in-unit washer and dryer. There are two parking spaces included right outside the front door. Pets and smoking are not allowed. Utilities are not included.