Rock Hill, SC
1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E

1784 Ebenezer Rd · No Longer Available
Rock Hill
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1784 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Tall Oaks Villas - This property is located on the 2nd floor of the building. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room and a den. There is a large screened in porch with a storage room. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and a refrigerator. The master bathroom has a large walk in closet and vanity.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, cross over Herlong Avenue, right into Tall Oaks.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4668000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E have any available units?
1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E have?
Some of 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E currently offering any rent specials?
1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E is pet friendly.
Does 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E offer parking?
No, 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E does not offer parking.
Does 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E have a pool?
No, 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E does not have a pool.
Does 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E have accessible units?
No, 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E does not have accessible units.
Does 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E does not have units with dishwashers.
