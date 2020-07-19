1784 Ebenezer Road Apt. E

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Tall Oaks Villas - This property is located on the 2nd floor of the building. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, kitchen, dining room and a den. There is a large screened in porch with a storage room. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and a refrigerator. The master bathroom has a large walk in closet and vanity.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, cross over Herlong Avenue, right into Tall Oaks.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



