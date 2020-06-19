Amenities

1728 Eagle Ridge Drive Available 12/01/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice Townhome Located in Lexington Commons Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to I-77, River Walk & The Velodrome/BMX Complex, Restaurants and Local Shopping. 2 Master Suites each with Bathrooms (Upstairs), Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Upstairs, Open Living Room, Dining Room Area, Kitchen with Bar Area, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Patio with Partial Fence. 1 Car Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by December 1, 2019).



(RLNE5260923)