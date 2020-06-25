All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1721 Craven Hill Drive

1721 Craven Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Craven Hill Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1721 Craven Hill Drive Available 06/19/20 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Plus Bonus Room in Seven Oaks! - This beautiful custom built 3 bedroom home in Seven Oaks Subdivision features an open floor plan with tons of natural light, a screened-in back porch and a double car garage. There is a formal dining room, breakfast nook, kitchen, living room, and an office that can be used as a fourth bedroom. The spacious master bedroom has a large ensuite bathroom with dual vanities a soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, all black appliances including a side by side refrigerator, a smooth top electric stove, a dishwasher and over the range microwave. This home has ample storage closets and washer and dryer connections.There is an unfinished bonus room upstairs for additional storage. There is a community swimming pool and walking trails.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, right on Southern Street, right on Piano Place, right on Dave Lyle Blvd, right on Springsteen Road, left on 7 Oaks Blvd., Left onto Craven Hill Rd.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4829142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Craven Hill Drive have any available units?
1721 Craven Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Craven Hill Drive have?
Some of 1721 Craven Hill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Craven Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Craven Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Craven Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Craven Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1721 Craven Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Craven Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 1721 Craven Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Craven Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Craven Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Craven Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 1721 Craven Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1721 Craven Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Craven Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Craven Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
