Rock Hill, SC
1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202

1674 Eagles Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1674 Eagles Pl, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bathroom Eagles Place Condo! - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath considerably large condo located on the second floor. Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with its own bathroom. Kitchen is equipped refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher, as well as a microwave though not guaranteed. Spacious living/dining room combo. Condo has a laundry area and storage closet. Property is within close vicinity to Interstate 77, shopping, and restaurants. This unit also includes a stack-able washer/dryer. New carpet installed March 2019.

Lease Terms: One year!

Pets: Small pets allowed with non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet plus $10 monthly pet rent per pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Latham Court, Left on Eagles Place, Right to stay on Eagles Place.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3699519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 have any available units?
1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 have?
Some of 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 offer parking?
No, 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 does not offer parking.
Does 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 have a pool?
No, 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 does not have a pool.
Does 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 have accessible units?
No, 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202 has units with dishwashers.
