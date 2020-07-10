1674 Eagles Landing, Suite E-202

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 bathroom Eagles Place Condo! - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath considerably large condo located on the second floor. Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with its own bathroom. Kitchen is equipped refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher, as well as a microwave though not guaranteed. Spacious living/dining room combo. Condo has a laundry area and storage closet. Property is within close vicinity to Interstate 77, shopping, and restaurants. This unit also includes a stack-able washer/dryer. New carpet installed March 2019.



Lease Terms: One year!



Pets: Small pets allowed with non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet plus $10 monthly pet rent per pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Latham Court, Left on Eagles Place, Right to stay on Eagles Place.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



