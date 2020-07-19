All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103

1642 Eagles Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1642 Eagles Pl, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 Available 02/08/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Eagles Place Condo! - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath considerably large condo! Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with its own bathroom. Kitchen is fully equipped. New LVT flooring installed 1/2019 throughout. Spacious living/dinning room combo. Condo has a laundry area and largest closet. Appliances include: Stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher.

Lease Terms: One year!

Pets: Small pets allowed with $250 pet fee and $10 per month pet rent.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3751886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 have any available units?
1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 have?
Some of 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 is pet friendly.
Does 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 offer parking?
No, 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 does not offer parking.
Does 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 have a pool?
No, 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 does not have a pool.
Does 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 have accessible units?
No, 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 has units with dishwashers.
