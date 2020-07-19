Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1642 Eagles Landing, Suite H-103 Available 02/08/19 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Eagles Place Condo! - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath considerably large condo! Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with its own bathroom. Kitchen is fully equipped. New LVT flooring installed 1/2019 throughout. Spacious living/dinning room combo. Condo has a laundry area and largest closet. Appliances include: Stackable washer/dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher.



Lease Terms: One year!



Pets: Small pets allowed with $250 pet fee and $10 per month pet rent.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3751886)