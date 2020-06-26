All apartments in Rock Hill
1521 Maypine Commons Way

1521 Maypine Commons Way · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 Maypine Commons Way, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1521 Maypine Commons Way · Avail. Jul 27

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1521 Maypine Commons Way Available 07/27/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Townhome Located in Rock Hill in the Lexington Commons Community. 3 Bedrooms (All Bedrooms Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Open Living Room with Gas Fireplace and Dining Room Area. Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Patio. Very Close to I-77 -Charlotte and Columbia, Restaurants and Local Shopping. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum occupants 4. By Appointment Only (Available by July 27, 2020).

(RLNE4939490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Maypine Commons Way have any available units?
1521 Maypine Commons Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Maypine Commons Way have?
Some of 1521 Maypine Commons Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Maypine Commons Way currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Maypine Commons Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Maypine Commons Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Maypine Commons Way is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Maypine Commons Way offer parking?
No, 1521 Maypine Commons Way does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Maypine Commons Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Maypine Commons Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Maypine Commons Way have a pool?
No, 1521 Maypine Commons Way does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Maypine Commons Way have accessible units?
No, 1521 Maypine Commons Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Maypine Commons Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 Maypine Commons Way has units with dishwashers.
