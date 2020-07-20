All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1114 Oconee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1114 Oconee
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:21 PM

1114 Oconee

1114 Oconee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1114 Oconee Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly renovated home located in beautiful Rock Hill, SC features all new kitchen appliances, new and refinished flooring, fresh pain and an attached car port. A truly inviting and cozy residence, this home is located minutes from shopping, restaurants and Winthrop University. Out door lovers will love that several parks surround the area around this home while being just outside the heart of Rock Hill as well as quick acces to I-77 and SC-121. Don't wait and miss out on this great rental home, call our offices at 877-751-1677 today and schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Oconee have any available units?
1114 Oconee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 1114 Oconee currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Oconee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Oconee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Oconee is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Oconee offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Oconee offers parking.
Does 1114 Oconee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Oconee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Oconee have a pool?
No, 1114 Oconee does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Oconee have accessible units?
No, 1114 Oconee does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Oconee have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Oconee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Oconee have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Oconee does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College