1114 Oconee

Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated

This newly renovated home located in beautiful Rock Hill, SC features all new kitchen appliances, new and refinished flooring, fresh pain and an attached car port. A truly inviting and cozy residence, this home is located minutes from shopping, restaurants and Winthrop University. Out door lovers will love that several parks surround the area around this home while being just outside the heart of Rock Hill as well as quick acces to I-77 and SC-121. Don't wait and miss out on this great rental home, call our offices at 877-751-1677 today and schedule your showing!