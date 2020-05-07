All apartments in Rock Hill
1042 Westover Circle
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:03 AM

1042 Westover Circle

1042 Westover Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Westover Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Renovated Home - This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac but only 1/2 a block from Cherry Road. Park in the attached carport and enter into the warm den with original heart of pine paneling and built in bookcases. The kitchen is open and bright with white cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring and offers a breakfast area. The new appliances include a smooth top range, builtin microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a separate laundry/mud room with washer/dryer hook ups. The living room is oversized and the original hardwood floors have been refinished. The Master bedroom has it's own bathroom with shower. The 2nd bedroom has a built in desk and shelves. The backyard is large and shady with mature trees.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Turn right onto Camden Ave, Turn right onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto Westover Cir

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

