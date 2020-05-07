1042 Westover Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Renovated Home - This recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac but only 1/2 a block from Cherry Road. Park in the attached carport and enter into the warm den with original heart of pine paneling and built in bookcases. The kitchen is open and bright with white cabinets, luxury vinyl plank flooring and offers a breakfast area. The new appliances include a smooth top range, builtin microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. There is a separate laundry/mud room with washer/dryer hook ups. The living room is oversized and the original hardwood floors have been refinished. The Master bedroom has it's own bathroom with shower. The 2nd bedroom has a built in desk and shelves. The backyard is large and shady with mature trees.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Turn right onto Camden Ave, Turn right onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto Westover Cir



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5170024)