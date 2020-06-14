Apartment List
/
SC
/
port royal
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Port Royal, SC with garage

Port Royal apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Port Royal
1 Unit Available
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
Results within 1 mile of Port Royal

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Battery Shores
1 Unit Available
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Port Royal

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9 Needlerush Court
9 Needlerush Court, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1621 sqft
Nicely kept home with 2 car garage, screened in back porch, fireplace and more. Security Deposit is $2325.00. Pets negotiable, must have owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee of $350 per pet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
Results within 10 miles of Port Royal
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
151 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
737 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek. Our brand new and modern apartment community offers spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in a prime location on Parris Island Gateway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 9 at 03:24pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
80 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1202 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2119 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2528 Freshwater Lane
2528 Freshwater Lane, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
2528 Freshwater Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful, Upgraded Sun City Home - Newer home in Sun City! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Hidden Lakes Lane
34 Hidden Lakes Lane, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1831 sqft
34 Hidden Lakes Lane Available 07/01/20 Hidden Lakes - 4 Bed Home Hardwood Floors and Lots of Room - Available 7/1 ~ AiM - We are thrilled to present this one of a kind property.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
82 Jib Sail Court
82 Jib Sail Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
82 Jib Sail Court Available 07/22/20 End Unit - Mid Island Location - Yacht Cove Available July 22nd ~ AIM - Here is an amazing townhouse with lots of space and a huge garage. Hardwood flooring Three bedrooms. Granite Counters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe - 3 bedroom/2.5 bath and bonus room with lagoon view - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Tansyleaf Drive
19 Tansyleaf Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1896 sqft
19 Tansyleaf Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Home in Tansyleaf - Hilton Head - You don't want to miss this home! Offered UNFURNISHED, available July 1st. Only one year old, this home is in excellent condition and in a lovely neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4 Archers Creek Court
4 Archers Creek Court, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2008 sqft
Expansive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom custom home in desirable Rivers End community in Okatie. Large two car garage, walk in pantry, formal dining room, and bonus room that can be used as a formal living room, or play room. www.forrentinbeaufort.com

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
20 Meadowlark Street
20 Meadowlark Street, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1678 sqft
Well maintained three bedroom/ two bath home on Lady's Island with a one car garage. Nestled on a private lot, this home is move in ready. Available now.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Port Royal, SC

Port Royal apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Port Royal 2 BedroomsPort Royal 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Royal 3 BedroomsPort Royal Apartments with Balcony
Port Royal Apartments with GaragePort Royal Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Royal Apartments with ParkingPort Royal Apartments with Pool
Port Royal Apartments with Washer-DryerPort Royal Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Royal Furnished ApartmentsPort Royal Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCSavannah, GANorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SCPooler, GAGoose Creek, SC
Bluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South Carolina