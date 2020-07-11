35 Apartments for rent in North Charleston, SC with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Charleston apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in sp... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
19 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
48 Units Available
Park Circle
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue, North Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,159
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1119 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Factory at Garco in North Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1206 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of North Charleston
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$770
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1150 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$965
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1142 sqft
Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team.
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
Results within 5 miles of North Charleston
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
55 Units Available
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1404 sqft
Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
225 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
72 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1181 sqft
Introducing Abberly West Ashley, where you experience the beautiful blend between exceptional comfort and elevated style.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
26 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1330 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$865
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
20 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,211
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
148 Units Available
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
102 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
260 Units Available
Piety Corner
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$820
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Charleston
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in North Charleston, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Charleston apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

North Charleston apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

