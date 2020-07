Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments hot tub lobby media room online portal package receiving playground shuffle board

Some choices define you, so chose a life well lived at Atlantic on the Avenue. Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so why not enjoy the best North Charleston has to offer? We’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle. Come home to a gourmet-style kitchen with espresso-finish cabinetry, open-concept living spaces and generous closets. Relax in the poolside cabanas near our resort-inspired pool, enjoy time in our Club Room or take a stroll to our community Bark Park with your furry friends. Why compromise? The possibilities are endless. Come and enjoy a life well lived at Atlantic on the Avenue.