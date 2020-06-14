Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

91 Apartments for rent in James Island, SC with garage

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
853 Fred St
853 Fred Street, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1192 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island! This brick ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The home has a large open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
880 Quail Drive
880 Quail Drive, James Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1265 sqft
Great location on James Island just off of Harbor View Rd. only a 10 minute drive to downtown Charleston. Walk or bike to the James Island Rec Center, Harris Teeter, shops and restaurants nearby.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1559 Harborsun Dr
1559 Harborsun Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with your very own private dock and large oak

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1094 Blue Marlin Dr
1094 Blue Marlin Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1392 sqft
Home settled on the well sought out James Island right off of Fort Johnson Road. Home has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings that creating a warm and inviting environment.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Rivers Point Row Apt C
37 Rivers Point Row, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1240 sqft
***Waterfront James Island Townhome w/ GRANITE countertops- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! - Desirable James Island Townhome- Short Distance to Beach & Downtown!! BEAUTIFUL Granite countertops, Lots of natural light. Fabulous lake front view.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
20 Maplecrest
20 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
20 Maplecrest Available 06/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath James Island Condo - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath. Extra long single car garage James Island Condo. Live on highly desirable James Island South Carolina.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creek Point
1 Unit Available
11 Maplecrest Drive
11 Maplecrest Drive, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1082 sqft
Great 2BR 1.5 BA Townhouse in Bayfield - Available January 1st. Beautifully updated townhouse with a garage and private patio. Bedrooms upstairs. Ceramic Tiled shower with jacuzzi tub. All closets have california closet systems installed.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1755 Central Park Road
1755 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
14 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,280
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
80 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
126 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,092
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
Oyster Park
1421 Shucker Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,242
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1046 sqft
This new community features outstanding amenities including an open-air cabana area, outdoor dining, and a saltwater pool. Apartments have high ceilings, energy efficient appliances, wood-style flooring, and barn-style sliding doors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1341 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
Old Windemere
23 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
20 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Side
88 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,553
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westside
54 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Swift Avenue
312 Swift Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1537 sqft
Spacious three bedroom ranch in West Ashley - Three bedroom, two bath ranch in West Ashley with over 1500 sqft of open living space with ample light and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Forest N'hood Coalition
1 Unit Available
1341 White Drive
1341 White Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1702 sqft
1341 White Drive Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room in Beautiful West Ashley Neighborhood! - This is a lovely ranch home built in the 1960's but recently purchased and renovated with modern updates! Originally listed as a four

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
75 Cooper Street
75 Cooper Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1363 sqft
Gorgeous newly built home features everything light and bright. Lots of windows offer so much light in this beautiful space. This home comes fully equipped with a very large kitchen, honed granite counter tops, gas range and lots of cabinet space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in James Island, SC

James Island apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

