North Charleston, SC
1015 Alamo Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1015 Alamo Street

1015 Alamo Street · (843) 633-1591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 Alamo Street, North Charleston, SC 29405
Park Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 Alamo Street · Avail. Jul 15

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1197 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1015 Alamo Street Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom cottage in Park Circle - Welcome home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage has a great open floor plan and fabulous outdoor space as well. As a plus, water is included! The home is being offered unfurnished, but a new washer and dryer are provided and were just installed. The owner recently installed a Nest thermostat, so take control over your electric bills and sync it to your mobile phone. The driveway is shared; you have exclusive access to half and the rear rental home has access to the other half. Pets are negotiable and the front AND back of the home are fenced. Also, all the wonderful bars, restaurants and outdoor activities are within 3 blocks of this adorable home! Come check out your new home today!

(RLNE5240694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Alamo Street have any available units?
1015 Alamo Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 1015 Alamo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Alamo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Alamo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Alamo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Alamo Street offer parking?
No, 1015 Alamo Street does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Alamo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Alamo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Alamo Street have a pool?
No, 1015 Alamo Street does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Alamo Street have accessible units?
No, 1015 Alamo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Alamo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Alamo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Alamo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Alamo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
