1015 Alamo Street Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom cottage in Park Circle - Welcome home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom cottage has a great open floor plan and fabulous outdoor space as well. As a plus, water is included! The home is being offered unfurnished, but a new washer and dryer are provided and were just installed. The owner recently installed a Nest thermostat, so take control over your electric bills and sync it to your mobile phone. The driveway is shared; you have exclusive access to half and the rear rental home has access to the other half. Pets are negotiable and the front AND back of the home are fenced. Also, all the wonderful bars, restaurants and outdoor activities are within 3 blocks of this adorable home! Come check out your new home today!



(RLNE5240694)