Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area coffee bar courtyard e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access package receiving smoke-free community tennis court valet service

Welcome home to Plantation Flats. Perfectly located in picturesque Charleston, SC, our park-like setting offers a haven residents want to come home to. We know you will find your perfect fit between our selection of one and two bedroom floor plans with incredibly spacious layouts. Your pets will also love the extra space in our pet friendly community. Please click on our pet policy link and call our leasing office for more information regarding any possible restrictions or guidelines.



Designed specifically with you in mind, each and every one of our apartment homes feature modern taste built with functionality you can't live without. Enjoy the view and a breath of fresh air from the privacy of your eye-catching balcony that showcases stunning views of the city. Modern appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, and convenient washer/dryer hookups. Feel right at home and cool all year round with top notch air conditioning throughout. If there is ever a need for a fix, our friendly on-site maintenance will be at your door. Service is a main priority here at Plantation Flats--our professional office staff is ready to cater to your every need.