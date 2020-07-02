989 Colonial Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Home Available in Snee Farm! - Beautiful single-family home available July 1st in the ideal neighborhood of Snee Farms. New flooring and freshly painted throughout home. Enjoy the large den with vaulted ceiling, spacious bedrooms - master has a walk-in closet, and newly updated kitchen (photos to come soon!). Two car attached garage with FROG, complete with closet and functioning as a fourth bedroom. Screened in back porch is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Enjoy the many amenities of Snee Farms including neighborhood pool and tennis courts. Ideal location close to Highway 17 and I-526, beaches, and the many shopping opportunities and restaurants of Mt Pleasant. Pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.



Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.



