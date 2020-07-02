All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Find more places like 989 Colonial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Pleasant, SC
/
989 Colonial Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

989 Colonial Drive

989 Colonial Drive · (843) 725-0138 ext. 123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Pleasant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

989 Colonial Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Snee Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 989 Colonial Drive · Avail. now

$2,799

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home Available in Snee Farm! - Beautiful single-family home available July 1st in the ideal neighborhood of Snee Farms. New flooring and freshly painted throughout home. Enjoy the large den with vaulted ceiling, spacious bedrooms - master has a walk-in closet, and newly updated kitchen (photos to come soon!). Two car attached garage with FROG, complete with closet and functioning as a fourth bedroom. Screened in back porch is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Enjoy the many amenities of Snee Farms including neighborhood pool and tennis courts. Ideal location close to Highway 17 and I-526, beaches, and the many shopping opportunities and restaurants of Mt Pleasant. Pets negotiable with payment of one-time pet fee.

Tenants are required to view the inside of the property with a licensed agent before signing the lease. The AgentOwned Realty Company will qualify the tenant, draft the lease and manage the property. Application must be completed by everyone 18 and over before being considered. Application fee is $50 per person. Proof of income and valid ID are required. Applications are online at www.AgentOwnedRentals.com. Upon notification of an approved application, applicants will have 24 hours to pay a non-refundable Setup Fee of $200 (per unit) and the Security Deposit. AgentOwned performs income and rental history verification, credit screening, eviction screening and criminal background check.

(RLNE5873003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 Colonial Drive have any available units?
989 Colonial Drive has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 989 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 989 Colonial Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
989 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 989 Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 989 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 989 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 989 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 989 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 Colonial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 989 Colonial Drive has a pool.
Does 989 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 989 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 989 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 989 Colonial Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 989 Colonial Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Legacy Mount Pleasant
3240 Legacy Eagle Drive
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr
Mount Pleasant, SC 29466

Similar Pages

Mount Pleasant 1 BedroomsMount Pleasant 2 Bedrooms
Mount Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsMount Pleasant Pet Friendly Places
Mount Pleasant Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Georgetown, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity