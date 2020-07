Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom Mount Pleasant townhouse. This conveniently located townhouse falls in between Coleman Blvd and Johnnie Dodds Blvd by way of Chuck Dawley. Not only is this unit minutes away from the beaches but it has hardwood floors downstairs and a large eat-in kitchen. Also, it has a full size laundry room/pantry that has washer and dryer connections and the entire townhouse has plenty of closet space.Pets conditional. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Available September 1st.