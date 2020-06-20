All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12

267 Alexandra Dr · (843) 763-1130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

267 Alexandra Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit East Bridge Town Lofts · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!**

This location can't be beat! You are at the base of the Ravenel Bridge to downtown and walking distance to the new Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park! You don't even have to get onto Hwy 17 to get across the bridge to downtown - you can take the new on ramp from the complex! This gorgeous 2 bed/2 bath condo has it all - hardwoods, upgraded kitchen, fireplace, all season Sunroom and water is included! The 2 bedrooms are on opposite ends of the unit making it ideal for roommates. The complex also has a swimming pool, fitness room, tennis courts and boat storage! No one lives above you on this 2nd floor unit so noise is not an issue. This is a great deal for this location!

One pet considered
Water included!

Copper Roof Property Management, LLC
843.763.1130
ally@copperprop.com

(RLNE5778646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 have any available units?
267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 have?
Some of 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 offer parking?
No, 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 does not offer parking.
Does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 have a pool?
Yes, 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 has a pool.
Does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 267 Alexandra Dr Unit 12 has units with air conditioning.
