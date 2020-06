Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sweetgrass of Mount Pleasant. This home features a downstairs master suite with a walk-in closet, separate shower and soaking tub. There is a separate dining room, eat-in kitchen and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Outback, you'll find a large yard. This property has easy access to N Hwy 17 and is close to stores like Harris Teeter and Lowe's.Sorry, no pets. Available July 1st.