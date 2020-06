Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very nice 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in Sweetgrass of Mt. Pleasant. Large kitchen with white cabinet, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops open to a large living area with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. The screened porch opens onto a backyard oasis with privacy fenced back yard full of blooming azaleas and camellias. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Walk to shops and dining in the Shoppes at Seaside Farms or drive just 3 miles to the Isle of Palms beach. Landscaping included. Application fee is $50 per person. All occupants over 18 and guarantors must apply. Property Manager will screen all applicants. Proof of income 3 times the rent and driver's license or state or federal issued id required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent and Lease Initiation fee of $100 due at the time of accepted application. All applicants must complete a profile with PetScreening.com to certify that they have no animals, give information about their pets or verify service or emotional support animals.