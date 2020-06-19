1869 Montclair Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant. This beautiful home features a relaxing screened-in porch, laminate flooring throughout, and a laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer. The kitchen is equipped with with a microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.The charming community has mature trees and multiple amenities like a swimming pool, club house, tennis court, and fitness center.This property is located right off N hwy 17 and has easy access to multiple restaurants and shopping centers.Pets are negotiable. Off-street parking. Washer/dryer in unit. Water is included. Available June 1st.