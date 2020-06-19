All apartments in Mount Pleasant
1869 Montclair Drive
1869 Montclair Drive

1869 Montclair Drive · (843) 723-1988
Location

1869 Montclair Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,920

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Fully furnished 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Mount Pleasant. This beautiful home features a relaxing screened-in porch, laminate flooring throughout, and a laundry room that comes with a washer and dryer. The kitchen is equipped with with a microwave, electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.The charming community has mature trees and multiple amenities like a swimming pool, club house, tennis court, and fitness center.This property is located right off N hwy 17 and has easy access to multiple restaurants and shopping centers.Pets are negotiable. Off-street parking. Washer/dryer in unit. Water is included. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 Montclair Drive have any available units?
1869 Montclair Drive has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1869 Montclair Drive have?
Some of 1869 Montclair Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 Montclair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1869 Montclair Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 Montclair Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1869 Montclair Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1869 Montclair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1869 Montclair Drive does offer parking.
Does 1869 Montclair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1869 Montclair Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 Montclair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1869 Montclair Drive has a pool.
Does 1869 Montclair Drive have accessible units?
No, 1869 Montclair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 Montclair Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1869 Montclair Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1869 Montclair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1869 Montclair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
