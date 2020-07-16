All apartments in Mount Pleasant
1688 Sewee Fort Road

1688 Sewee Fort Road · (843) 697-7584
Location

1688 Sewee Fort Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Fully Furnished Custom Home on 1/3 acre Private Lot located on a large Pond in Tennyson, Park West. There are 2 king size beds and 2 queen beds in 4 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms. One bedroom is down stairs with a full bathroom with a king sized bed. The Huge Gourmet Kitchen boasts Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Double Oven and Microwave, a large Center Island, a large Eat-in-Kitchen with wood table, a desk, 2 separate sinks, Huge Pantry, in a separate closet with a Deep Freeze. There is even a Closet to store your sports equipment, or children's backpacks. The Open Floor plan allows you to entertain in the gorgeous, Vaulted Family room, while still tending to your food prep and cooking. In the F/R you will find new leather furniture purchased ion August 1st. There is a 65 inch smart TV, over the Gas Fireplace. On either side of the fireplace, you will find built in shelves to display your favorite things, and 4 banks of cupboards below to store additional items. It has an amazing Wall of Windows!
Downstairs is a full bath with a Stand up Shower, hidden behind a closet door. It is accessible from both the foyer, as well as the Downstairs Bedroom. The Downstairs Bedroom has a Palm Tree theme, and you will find a Cherry King sized bed with an ultra-comfortable mattress, and a closet with shelves. This room has hardwood floors, and has been used as an office. It closes off to the foyer with elegant French Doors.
The Dining room has a beautiful chair rail, crown molding, and is separated from the kitchen with pocket doors for privacy. It has a large table with 6 plush upholstered chairs, a lit Fichus Tree for ambiance, a huge buffet, and even a piano for your entertainment.
Upstairs you will find the King Sized Master Suite which has a serene Palm Tree theme, and 5 bay windows that overlook the pond. This room has Cherry Furniture, an Armoire with a 50 inch TV, and a relaxing settee and a Tropical ceiling fan. It has a hall that separates it from the Master Bath. Down the hall you will find separate His and Her Closets, and a linen closet. There is brand new plush Stain master Pet Pro carpet, with a lush pad which was installed in May 2019.
As you enter the Master Bathroom you will encounter an inviting area to shower and prepare for your day. There are separate His and Her Vanities, a Makeup Counter with a comfy chair, a large tiled shower with a bench, a separate private water closet, and an amazing Jacuzzi Tub in the corner, looking out over the pond. It is a perfect spot to unwind after a long day, and enjoy the wildlife while soaking in some bubbles!
The Laundry room in conveniently located upstairs, and has new front load Whirlpool washer and dryer, as well as cupboards above, and a Utility Sink.
Next you will find 3 additional bedrooms. The Queen Sized bedroom located toward the front of the home has a private bathroom with a tub. It is decorated with soothing white and blue colors, giving it a nice beach theme. There is a walk in closet, a big armoire, and a desk and chair. All of the furniture is white washed. Bedroom #2 is currently being used as a "She Cave", though it can easily be a Nursery, or additional bedroom. It has a large closet, brand new Stain master carpet, fresh paint, and leads into a Jack and Jill Bathroom. It has a private vanity area, but does share the shower and toilet with Bedroom #3/Office.
In Bedroom #3 (the FROG) you will find newly installed hardwood floors, a very large Walk-in Closet, and access to private vanity which leads into the Jack and Jill bathroom. We currently use this room as an office. It has stunning Cherry Furniture, 2 separate desks, one with a hutch, a filing cabinet and even a "hide away" spot for the children to play, or for extra storage. This can be a bedroom, office, or a Media room. There is also a nicely sized office with an "L" shaped desk, which can be set to different heights. It has a stunning Palladium window which lets in so much sun, has a view out over the front yard, plantation shutters, and a closet for storing office supplies.
Out on the Gabled Screened Back Porch you will find plenty of spots to entertain. It comes equipped with a Gas Heater and Fireplace, 2 outdoor loveseats, and a high-top table that seats 4 people. This is a wonderful spot to relax with friends, catch up on your favorite show on the Flat Screen TV, or head down the stairs to the nearly new stainless steel barbeque.
In the front of the home, you will find a Huge Front Porch with Gas Lanterns, and 4 white Rockers to unwind from a long day, or watch your friendly neighbors stroll by with their children and pets. There is a 3 car garage, with plenty of room for storage. It even has a built in loft for extra items, and it comes with a Golf Cart for your use. The home also has an Irrigation System, and a Central Vacuum System! Park West includes 2 Pools, 2 Sets of Tennis Courts, Play Park, Club House, Miles of Walking Trails and Outstanding Public Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1688 Sewee Fort Road have any available units?
1688 Sewee Fort Road has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mount Pleasant, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mount Pleasant Rent Report.
What amenities does 1688 Sewee Fort Road have?
Some of 1688 Sewee Fort Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1688 Sewee Fort Road currently offering any rent specials?
1688 Sewee Fort Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1688 Sewee Fort Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1688 Sewee Fort Road is pet friendly.
Does 1688 Sewee Fort Road offer parking?
Yes, 1688 Sewee Fort Road offers parking.
Does 1688 Sewee Fort Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1688 Sewee Fort Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1688 Sewee Fort Road have a pool?
Yes, 1688 Sewee Fort Road has a pool.
Does 1688 Sewee Fort Road have accessible units?
No, 1688 Sewee Fort Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1688 Sewee Fort Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1688 Sewee Fort Road does not have units with dishwashers.
