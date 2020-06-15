All apartments in Mount Pleasant
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

1324 Sassafrass Circle

1324 Sassafras Circle · (843) 697-9633
Location

1324 Sassafras Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Dunes West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming one story home in a great location! Wood style floors through out home. Upgrades galore...The family room features tray ceiling, slate surround wood burning fireplace, and built in bookshelves. Spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops, upgraded stainless appliances with plenty of cabinet space for storage and separate dining room with open views to the backyard! Large master bedroom with built in closet system. Master bath has his and her vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Features two additional guest bedrooms as well. Other details include screened in porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, large fenced in backyard, and two car side entry garage! Dunes West is close to shopping, beaches and schools! Nice new washer and dryer included. NO SMOKING HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Sassafrass Circle have any available units?
1324 Sassafrass Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1324 Sassafrass Circle have?
Some of 1324 Sassafrass Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Sassafrass Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Sassafrass Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Sassafrass Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Sassafrass Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Pleasant.
Does 1324 Sassafrass Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Sassafrass Circle does offer parking.
Does 1324 Sassafrass Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 Sassafrass Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Sassafrass Circle have a pool?
No, 1324 Sassafrass Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Sassafrass Circle have accessible units?
No, 1324 Sassafrass Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Sassafrass Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Sassafrass Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Sassafrass Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Sassafrass Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
