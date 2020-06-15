1324 Sassafrass Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming one story home in a great location! Wood style floors through out home. Upgrades galore...The family room features tray ceiling, slate surround wood burning fireplace, and built in bookshelves. Spacious kitchen with quartz counter tops, upgraded stainless appliances with plenty of cabinet space for storage and separate dining room with open views to the backyard! Large master bedroom with built in closet system. Master bath has his and her vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Features two additional guest bedrooms as well. Other details include screened in porch perfect for enjoying your morning coffee, large fenced in backyard, and two car side entry garage! Dunes West is close to shopping, beaches and schools! Nice new washer and dryer included. NO SMOKING HOME!