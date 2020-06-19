1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510.

Amenities
Virtual video walk-through tour now available! Great one bedroom condo with a large screened-in porch located in the gated Madison community in Park West! This third floor unit has carpet throughout the dining room, living room, and bedroom. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Kitchen holds all appliances and a pantry. Tenant will have access to the community pool, tennis courts and fitness center. Pets ok.
PET POLICY
Pet friendly
Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet
Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet
Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet
STATUS:
Vacant
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:
We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program