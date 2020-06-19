1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym pool tennis court

Virtual video walk-through tour now available! Great one bedroom condo with a large screened-in porch located in the gated Madison community in Park West! This third floor unit has carpet throughout the dining room, living room, and bedroom. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Kitchen holds all appliances and a pantry. Tenant will have access to the community pool, tennis courts and fitness center. Pets ok.



PET POLICY



Pet friendly



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Vacant



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program