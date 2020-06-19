All apartments in Mount Pleasant
1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510

1300 Park West Boulevard · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Park West Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
tennis court
Virtual video walk-through tour now available! Great one bedroom condo with a large screened-in porch located in the gated Madison community in Park West! This third floor unit has carpet throughout the dining room, living room, and bedroom. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Kitchen holds all appliances and a pantry. Tenant will have access to the community pool, tennis courts and fitness center. Pets ok.

PET POLICY

Pet friendly

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Vacant

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 have any available units?
1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 have?
Some of 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 offer parking?
No, 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 has a pool.
Does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 have accessible units?
No, 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1300 Park West Blvd Unit 510 has units with air conditioning.

