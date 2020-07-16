All apartments in Lexington County
324 Mesa Lane
324 Mesa Lane

324 Mesa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

324 Mesa Lane, Lexington County, SC 29170

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Neat, well kept home with beautiful hardwood floor. Extra room upstairs can be a den or bedroom. Kitchen is updated with granite counter top and newer appliances. French doors open to screened porch. One car carport and fenced backyard with shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Mesa Lane have any available units?
324 Mesa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington County, SC.
What amenities does 324 Mesa Lane have?
Some of 324 Mesa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Mesa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
324 Mesa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Mesa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 324 Mesa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington County.
Does 324 Mesa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 324 Mesa Lane offers parking.
Does 324 Mesa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Mesa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Mesa Lane have a pool?
No, 324 Mesa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 324 Mesa Lane have accessible units?
No, 324 Mesa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Mesa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Mesa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Mesa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Mesa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
