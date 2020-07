Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground bbq/grill cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Fountains of Edenwood Apartments in Cayce, South Carolina! Our apartment homes offer a wonderful neighborhood setting with a variety of amenities, and a convenient location that offers everything you will need to feel right at home. Tucked away in the heart of Cayce, Edenwood allows easy access to interstates I-20, I-26 and I-77. Edenwood is only five miles from downtown Columbia and the University of South Carolina, home of the USC Gamecocks. Visit our apartment community today to reserve your new home tomorrow! You will always receive friendly and professional service from our dedicated team of professionals at Fountains of Edenwood.