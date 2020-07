Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar fire pit online portal pool table

Welcome to Advenir at One Eleven Columbia, SC. Our community comes with convenient features that allow you to thrive and balance all aspects of your busy professional life in your new home. We have simplified upscale living by providing you with a few unique and stylish floor plan options right in the crossroads of urban culture and city excitement. Our beautiful apartments come with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, beautifully appointed cabinetry, and grey washed wood plank flooring.