Greenville, SC
5 Ladson Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:56 AM

5 Ladson Street

5 Ladson Street · (864) 481-0026
Location

5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC 29605
Greater Sullivan

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1551 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term!

This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in downtown Greenville, before the prices increase even more!!

5 Ladson offers high ceilings, hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms, linoleum in the large kitchen and both baths. The home also offers large covered front and back porches.

The address affords you more within walking distance than most neighborhoods around.

Don't wait to set up a showing, as this home will not last long!

Tenant is responsible for landscaping and utilities: power (Duke Energy), gas (Piedmont Natural Gas) and water (Greenville Water).

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
Augusta Circle Elementary
Sevier Middle
Wade Hampton High

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Ladson Street have any available units?
5 Ladson Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
Is 5 Ladson Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Ladson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Ladson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Ladson Street is pet friendly.
Does 5 Ladson Street offer parking?
No, 5 Ladson Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Ladson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Ladson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Ladson Street have a pool?
No, 5 Ladson Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Ladson Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Ladson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Ladson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Ladson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Ladson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Ladson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
