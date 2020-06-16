5 Ladson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term!



This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in downtown Greenville, before the prices increase even more!!



5 Ladson offers high ceilings, hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms, linoleum in the large kitchen and both baths. The home also offers large covered front and back porches.



The address affords you more within walking distance than most neighborhoods around.



Don't wait to set up a showing, as this home will not last long!



Tenant is responsible for landscaping and utilities: power (Duke Energy), gas (Piedmont Natural Gas) and water (Greenville Water).



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Augusta Circle Elementary

Sevier Middle

Wade Hampton High



Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.