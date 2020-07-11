All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Homestead at Hartness

Open Now until 6pm
1095 Hartness Dr · (864) 249-5538
Location

1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC 29615

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2510 · Avail. now

$1,648

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1028 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,929

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Unit 2414 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,929

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homestead at Hartness.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
garage
parking
hot tub
There is something about a strong community that makes you feel good, deep-down in your soul. The kind of good that springs from thoughtful planning, inviting design and a sense of place. Welcome to Homestead at Hartness, located in cozy, charming, Greenville, South Carolina. Here at Homestead at Hartness, you'll discover front porches and winding lakeside trails that encourage strolling and conversation with your neighbors - all situated on over 400 acres of sprawling natural green space. This cottage-style community is where everything you want is brought together: a location central to everything, amenities designed to make your life more enjoyable, and interior features designed around comfort and style. Find your perfect cottage and join the neighborhood at Homestead at Hartness today. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: based on credit
Move-in Fees: $300; admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 (add $50 for additional)
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached Garage Parking: $150/month; Open parking and Attached Garage Parking: first come first serve. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Homestead at Hartness have any available units?
Homestead at Hartness has 7 units available starting at $1,648 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Homestead at Hartness have?
Some of Homestead at Hartness's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homestead at Hartness currently offering any rent specials?
Homestead at Hartness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homestead at Hartness pet-friendly?
Yes, Homestead at Hartness is pet friendly.
Does Homestead at Hartness offer parking?
Yes, Homestead at Hartness offers parking.
Does Homestead at Hartness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Homestead at Hartness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Homestead at Hartness have a pool?
Yes, Homestead at Hartness has a pool.
Does Homestead at Hartness have accessible units?
No, Homestead at Hartness does not have accessible units.
Does Homestead at Hartness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homestead at Hartness has units with dishwashers.

