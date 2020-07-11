Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill trash valet yoga cats allowed garage parking hot tub

There is something about a strong community that makes you feel good, deep-down in your soul. The kind of good that springs from thoughtful planning, inviting design and a sense of place. Welcome to Homestead at Hartness, located in cozy, charming, Greenville, South Carolina. Here at Homestead at Hartness, you'll discover front porches and winding lakeside trails that encourage strolling and conversation with your neighbors - all situated on over 400 acres of sprawling natural green space. This cottage-style community is where everything you want is brought together: a location central to everything, amenities designed to make your life more enjoyable, and interior features designed around comfort and style. Find your perfect cottage and join the neighborhood at Homestead at Hartness today. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.