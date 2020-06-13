/
/
etowah
39 Apartments for rent in Etowah, NC📍
Cummings Cove
1 Unit Available
165 Whistlewood Lane
165 Whistlewood Lane, Etowah, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
A Must See!!! - Brand new beautiful home in the gated Cummings Cove Golf Community. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home just oozes quality.
1 Unit Available
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.
1 Unit Available
427 6th Avenue West A-1
427 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Downtown Condo - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom remodeled condo. Downstairs unit that is conveniently located within walking distance to Pardee Hospital and Historic Main Street Hendersonville.
1 Unit Available
159 Long John Drive
159 Long John Drive, Henderson County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Something For Everyone Here! - Lovely large family home in the popular Long John Mountain subdivision.
1 Unit Available
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
1110 Woodmont Dr
1110 Woodmont Drive, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 Woodmont Dr Available 07/15/20 1110 Woodmont Dr - Beautiful, established and stately neighborhood convenient to Hendersonville and Laurel Park.
1 Unit Available
2506 Haywood Road
2506 Haywood Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Well Maintained Home in Great Location - Covered front porch, barn in the back, WONDERFUL neighbors and an open patio in the back looking out on the yard are just a few of the extras for this home. Hardwood and vinyl flooring add a classic touch.
1 Unit Available
128 McCarson Drive
128 Mccarson Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cottage in Laurel Park - Experience this wonderful Laurel Park classic. Features include a great kitchen, spacious rooms, extensive decking, private sunroom and a beautiful rolling parcel. ONE small pet up to 20 lbs allowed. (RLNE3038327)
1 Unit Available
1724 Upper Ridgewood
1724 Upper Ridgewood Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
1724 Upper Ridgewood Available 07/10/20 1724 Upper Ridgewood - A wonderful, one level one bedroom apartment in a super convenient location. Features include classic wood floors, light/bright interior, washer/dryer connection, park-like setting.
1 Unit Available
27 Birch Lane
27 Birch Lane, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
27 Birch Lane Available 06/25/20 27 Birch in Long John Mountain Estates - Discover this enchanting home nestled on a beautiful parcel with wonderful winter views.
1 Unit Available
322 Killarney Street
322 Killarny Street, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
322 Killarney Street Available 07/01/20 A Must See - This is a must see!!! One Bedroom, One bath, furnished, third floor apartment with hardwood floors and eat in kitchen, washing machine and dryer included. With a beautiful view.
1 Unit Available
1142 Sylvan Blvd
1142 Sylvan Boulevard, Hendersonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1142 Sylvan Blvd Available 07/10/20 1142 Sylvan Blvd. - Beautiful brick home minutes from Historic Main Street in Hendersonville. Home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nice size rooms and lots of storage.
1 Unit Available
1297 C North Main St
1297 N Main St, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Great duplex with garage - This is a two bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex is just just North of Downtown Hendersonville off North Main St. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Walking distance to Main Street and other amenities. Water is included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
607 Hebron Terrace # 4
607 Hebron Rd, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location - Near Downtown Hendersonville - Discover this handsome apartment in a super convenient location. Features include spacious rooms throughout, front porch, delightful deck, a short stroll to downtown Hendersonville.
1 Unit Available
15 Lake Drive
15 Lake Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
936 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 26: Newly renovated and open concept floor plan, 2 bed, 2 bath lower level condo.
1 Unit Available
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
28 Honeybee Drive
28 Honeybee Drive, Henderson County, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
966 sqft
Enormous, Like New, 1 Bed Apt by Mills River - Location - This apartment has a peaceful country location just off of S. Mills River Road. Enjoy serene mountain and river views from the front yard.
1 Unit Available
39 Gum Street
39 Gum Street, Henderson County, NC
Studio
$750
1200 sqft
>>NOT A LIVING SPACE<<<Workshop/Storage facility. Close to town. Easy access.(Non-Commercial). Got a Car Collection to play with or some Woodworking to do...this is your Best Choice. Call... by Appointment ONLY.
1 Unit Available
98 Hendersonville Highway
98 Hendersonville Hwy, Transylvania County, NC
Studio
$1,400
1700 sqft
Fantastic commercial rental opportunity in the main business district of Pisgah Forest and within sight of the highways 276/64/280 intersection. Great for retail or service.
1 Unit Available
840 Temon Street
840 Temon Street, Hendersonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
840 Temon Street - Don't miss out on seeing this adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath home minutes from Hendersonville's Main street. Full basement great for storage and a partially fenced back yard. NO Pets Allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3219506)
17 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
