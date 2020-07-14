Trailside at Reedy Point

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 plus $150 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. 1-2 spaces per unit (surface parking) and individual garages for rent.