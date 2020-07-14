Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool e-payments garage bbq/grill cc payments conference room trash valet

Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina. Featuring brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom loft apartments that combine modern luxury with the convenience of walking access to Downtown Greenville's Main Street and Swamp Rabbit Trail. Our apartments feature Chef-inspired kitchens with Shaker-style cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and 9’ ceiling with fans in the living and master bedrooms. We are a pet-friendly community. If you are looking for a luxury apartment home look no further then Trailside at Reedy Point in Downtown Greenville, SC. Call us today to schedule your tour!