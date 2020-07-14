All apartments in Greenville
Trailside at Reedy Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Trailside at Reedy Point

200 South Academy Street · (864) 800-1723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC 29601
West End Market

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2415 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2119 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trailside at Reedy Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
trash valet
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina. Featuring brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom loft apartments that combine modern luxury with the convenience of walking access to Downtown Greenville's Main Street and Swamp Rabbit Trail. Our apartments feature Chef-inspired kitchens with Shaker-style cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and 9’ ceiling with fans in the living and master bedrooms. We are a pet-friendly community. If you are looking for a luxury apartment home look no further then Trailside at Reedy Point in Downtown Greenville, SC. Call us today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 plus $150 for each additional pet
limit: 3
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Garage lot. 1-2 spaces per unit (surface parking) and individual garages for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trailside at Reedy Point have any available units?
Trailside at Reedy Point has 2 units available starting at $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Trailside at Reedy Point have?
Some of Trailside at Reedy Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trailside at Reedy Point currently offering any rent specials?
Trailside at Reedy Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trailside at Reedy Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Trailside at Reedy Point is pet friendly.
Does Trailside at Reedy Point offer parking?
Yes, Trailside at Reedy Point offers parking.
Does Trailside at Reedy Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Trailside at Reedy Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Trailside at Reedy Point have a pool?
Yes, Trailside at Reedy Point has a pool.
Does Trailside at Reedy Point have accessible units?
No, Trailside at Reedy Point does not have accessible units.
Does Trailside at Reedy Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trailside at Reedy Point has units with dishwashers.
