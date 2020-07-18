440 North Rutherford Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Greer SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,838 Sqft! This nicely shaded home has a lush front lawn and a full-size attached garage. Enter the very spacious living area boasting with natural light and high ceilings! The kitchen has a very unique design featuring an island countertop and an off-setting dining area with a fireplace. Heading to the bedrooms each is carpeted and contains ceiling fans. Head to the rear for a naturally landscaped backyard much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for self-showings AND new applications! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx''?



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change..



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.