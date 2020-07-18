All apartments in Greenville County
440 North Rutherford Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:43 PM

440 North Rutherford Road

440 North Rutherford Road · (762) 220-3407
Location

440 North Rutherford Road, Greenville County, SC 29651

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,496

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1838 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Greer SC is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,838 Sqft! This nicely shaded home has a lush front lawn and a full-size attached garage. Enter the very spacious living area boasting with natural light and high ceilings! The kitchen has a very unique design featuring an island countertop and an off-setting dining area with a fireplace. Heading to the bedrooms each is carpeted and contains ceiling fans. Head to the rear for a naturally landscaped backyard much more! Please add your name to our WAITING LIST to be automatically notified when the home is ready for self-showings AND new applications! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx''?

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change..

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 North Rutherford Road have any available units?
440 North Rutherford Road has a unit available for $1,496 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 North Rutherford Road have?
Some of 440 North Rutherford Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 North Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
440 North Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 North Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 North Rutherford Road is pet friendly.
Does 440 North Rutherford Road offer parking?
Yes, 440 North Rutherford Road offers parking.
Does 440 North Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 North Rutherford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 North Rutherford Road have a pool?
No, 440 North Rutherford Road does not have a pool.
Does 440 North Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 440 North Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 440 North Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 North Rutherford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 North Rutherford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 North Rutherford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
