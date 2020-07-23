/
pickens county
136 Apartments for rent in Pickens County, SC📍
4 Units Available
The Whitley
100 Cross Creek Ct, Central, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's amenities include a coffee bar, pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Apartments have in-unit laundry, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Rogers Plaza and Rockville Center are both just short drives away.
$
3 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
200 Stewart Drive
200 Stewart Dr, Easley, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this single story apartment located very conveniently in Easley, less than 15 minutes downtown Greenville! We have completely remodeled this unit with new paint throughout, new hardwood style vinyl flooring and new carpet, new
1 Unit Available
157 Hinton Rd
157 Hinton Road, Pickens County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3262 sqft
Hinton Rd - Property Id: 306823 This immaculate, all brick, 3 bedroom / 3 bath home sits on roughly 3 acres just minutes from shopping and restaurants in Easley.
1 Unit Available
230 Campus Dr Apt H
230 Campus Dr, Central, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
230 Campus Dr Apt H Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom at University Village Available August 1, 2020 - Internet and Water Included! - Located in University Village Complex in Central off Hwy 93 and 4 miles from Clemson University! 4 Bed, 4 Bath
1 Unit Available
155 Anderson Hwy Apt 412
155 Anderson Highway, Clemson, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1195 sqft
Tillman Place Apartment Available NOW! - Tillman Place is a highly sought after community less than a mile from Clemson campus. The apartment complex has a pool, the units are spacious, with four bedrooms and two baths.
1 Unit Available
201 Tiliwa Ct
201 Clemson University Students, Pickens County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1142 sqft
As a resident here at Rosewood at Clemson, you will enjoy spacious and unique floor plans with fully equipped kitchens with pantries, and large bedrooms with generous closet space.
1 Unit Available
120 HAYES RD
120 Hayes Road, Pickens County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$949
1456 sqft
BACK ON THE MARKET! BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one!
1 Unit Available
727 Gaines Street
727 Gaines Street, Central, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/01/20 727 Gaines - Property Id: 177913 Lovely Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen with pantry and great cabinet space, dining room and living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
308 S First Street
308 South 1st Street, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute updated bungalow in the heart of Easley. Convenient to Clemson, Powdersville, and Greenville. This home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new hardwood floors in main living areas, tile in kitchen/bathrooms/laundry, and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 Unit Available
300 S 5th Street
300 South 5th Street, Easley, SC
8 Bedrooms
$2,000
Are you looking for commercial/office space in downtown Easley? Here it is! This beautifully updated Bungalow has over 2500 square feet. Eight offices; 3 half baths; all on one level; handicap assessible; lots of light and convenient to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Pickens County
1 Unit Available
119 Blackberry Valley Road
119 Blackberry Valley Road, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1298 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1298 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a stove, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Drive
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/1 Duplex In a quiet and wooded community - Property Id: 208253 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 Unit Available
1301 Harts Ridge Dr
1301 Harts Ridge Drive, Oconee County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1310 sqft
1301 Harts Ridge Dr Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom Condo at Hart's Cove Available for Early Move In! - 3 bedroom /3 bathroom condo in Harts Cove! Each spacious bedroom has it’s own built in desk, large closets and private bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
4 Matthews Creek Lane
4 Matthews Creek Lane, Greenville County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1690 sqft
Beautiful mountain home nestled in the woods on 1.8 acres! This charming home features two Bedrooms and two full Baths, as well as a loft and Bonus/Rec Room.
Results within 5 miles of Pickens County
$
11 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
15 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$937
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
$
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
36 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,133
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
109 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Greater Sullivan
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing
1 Unit Available
1 Woodridge Drive
1 Woodridge Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home near Furman University - Affordable and convenient. Minutes form shopping and 15 minutes from center city. Near middle school and high school and only 10 minutes from Furman University.
