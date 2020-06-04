All apartments in Greenville County
Find more places like 1020 W Georgia Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenville County, SC
/
1020 W Georgia Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1020 W Georgia Rd

1020 West Georgia Road · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1020 West Georgia Road, Greenville County, SC 29680

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1020 W Georgia Rd · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Home with Private Setting - This 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home is located off of the growing W Georgia Rd Simpsonville. This home is single story with 2 Living space and formal Dining room. Master Bedroom has its own master bathroom with stand alone shower. The other two bedrooms share a guest bathroom with double vanity and shower/tub combo. It also has a front porch great for relaxing. Plenty of parking in the back and 1 car garage.

Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Kellett's Well Boring Inc.
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Trash Company: Private Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Plain Elementary
Middle School: Hillcrest Middle
High School: Hillcrest High

(RLNE5726010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 W Georgia Rd have any available units?
1020 W Georgia Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 W Georgia Rd have?
Some of 1020 W Georgia Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 W Georgia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1020 W Georgia Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 W Georgia Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 W Georgia Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1020 W Georgia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1020 W Georgia Rd offers parking.
Does 1020 W Georgia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 W Georgia Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 W Georgia Rd have a pool?
No, 1020 W Georgia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1020 W Georgia Rd have accessible units?
No, 1020 W Georgia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 W Georgia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 W Georgia Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 W Georgia Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 W Georgia Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1020 W Georgia Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Azalea Hill Apartment Homes
1600 Azalea Hill Dr
Greenville, SC 29607
Sterling Pelham
230 Pelham Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101
Greenville, SC 29609
McBee Station
27 Station Ct
Greenville, SC 29601
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd
Greenville, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Greenville County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCAthens, GASpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCWoodfin, NCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCShelby, NCWelcome, SC
Wade Hampton, SCDunean, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCHendersonville, NCSwannanoa, NCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
University of GeorgiaAthens Technical College
Furman
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity