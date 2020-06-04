1020 W Georgia Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Home with Private Setting - This 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home is located off of the growing W Georgia Rd Simpsonville. This home is single story with 2 Living space and formal Dining room. Master Bedroom has its own master bathroom with stand alone shower. The other two bedrooms share a guest bathroom with double vanity and shower/tub combo. It also has a front porch great for relaxing. Plenty of parking in the back and 1 car garage.



Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater: Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Water Company: Kellett's Well Boring Inc.

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes

Trash Company: Private Pickup

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: Plain Elementary

Middle School: Hillcrest Middle

High School: Hillcrest High



(RLNE5726010)