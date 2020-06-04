1020 W Georgia Rd

Amenities
Home with Private Setting - This 3 Bedroom and 2 bath home is located off of the growing W Georgia Rd Simpsonville. This home is single story with 2 Living space and formal Dining room. Master Bedroom has its own master bathroom with stand alone shower. The other two bedrooms share a guest bathroom with double vanity and shower/tub combo. It also has a front porch great for relaxing. Plenty of parking in the back and 1 car garage.
Call us now to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Kellett's Well Boring Inc.
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Trash Company: Private Pickup
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Plain Elementary
Middle School: Hillcrest Middle
High School: Hillcrest High
(RLNE5726010)