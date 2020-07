Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill valet service cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Conveniently located within 5 miles of the fine dining and boutique shopping of charming downtown Greenville, Palmetto Place is a gated rental community of spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our apartment homes include first-class amenities — like wood-burning fireplaces and stainless steel appliances — that make a house a home. Relax by our tranquil swimming pool or grill out in the picnic area with your family. Our professional management team and 24-hour accredited maintenance staff work together to provide our residents with the service they deserve. Convenient access to life’s pleasures and our friendly professional staff make Palmetto Place Apartments a great place to call home!