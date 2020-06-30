All apartments in Greenville County
1 River Run Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:56 PM

1 River Run Court

1 River Run Court · (864) 606-3578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 River Run Court, Greenville County, SC 29605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Fantastic location! You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath just-renovated home that features all new flooring, cook friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, 1-car garage, and a deck perfect for summertime entertaining. Come see for yourself TODAY!
CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 River Run Court have any available units?
1 River Run Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 River Run Court have?
Some of 1 River Run Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 River Run Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 River Run Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 River Run Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 River Run Court is pet friendly.
Does 1 River Run Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 River Run Court offers parking.
Does 1 River Run Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 River Run Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 River Run Court have a pool?
No, 1 River Run Court does not have a pool.
Does 1 River Run Court have accessible units?
No, 1 River Run Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 River Run Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 River Run Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 River Run Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 River Run Court does not have units with air conditioning.
