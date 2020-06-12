Apartment List
178 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
37 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1151 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1123 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Waterstone
37 Units Available
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1097 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with pet park, fitness center, pool, internet cafe, trash valet. Includes modern kitchens, fireplace, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. School district is one of South Carolina's best.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1018 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
14 Units Available
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
993 sqft
Luxury community with great amenities and a quiet location. State-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, and refreshing pool provide a relaxing atmosphere. Apartments are spacious and include skylights, fireplaces, and more upscale features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
253 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
Meticulously conceived and crafted spaces with thoughtful use of materials ensure an effortless lifestyle. Modern finishes and features that will delight you are waiting as you start your new life at The Capital Club.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
250 Tail Race Ln
250 Tail Race Lane, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Beautiful Fort Mill town home. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with HUGE LOFT area and GARAGE , open kitchen with nice black appliances & lots of cabinet space, porch and patio, crown molding, washer & dryer incld.

1 of 20

Last updated May 26 at 11:08pm
1 Unit Available
920 Stockbridge Drive
920 Stockbridge Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1339 sqft
Contact community directly mention MLS Marketing as lead source to receive any specials currently offered- (803) 228-0532. The Arbors at Fort Mill is open! Contact community for specials and promotions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
35 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1295 sqft
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave, Rock Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1011 sqft
Relax and enjoy carefree living at newly renovated Paces River Apartments in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
1 Unit Available
1027 Gennett Circle
1027 Gennett Circle, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1098 sqft
Surround yourself with nature while enjoying the luxury of urban living at Beckett Farms in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
317 Tylers Way
317 Tylers Way, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1125 sqft
Nice 2BR 2BA, wood laminate floors in living/dining, Gas Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Disposer. Both baths have tub/shower. Washer & Dryer connections. small storage outside, fenced back yard, Concrete drive for two vehicles.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1070 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Ballantyne East
44 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Yorkshire
9 Units Available
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1039 sqft
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
Pinery West
59 Units Available
The Mason at Six Mile Creek
5209 Craftsman Drive, Peaceful Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1129 sqft
Step into your unique style with the brand new interior features and community amenities at The Merchant apartments in Charleston.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Ballantyne West
21 Units Available
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Steele Creek
21 Units Available
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Apartment community near Southwest Middle School. Activities on-site include volleyball court, pool, gym and grill area. Plenty of storage and balconies or patio space. Pet-friendly. Washer/dryer hookup and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
997 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.

Fort Mill rents increased slightly over the past month

Fort Mill rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Mill stand at $1,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,177 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Fort Mill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Mill, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fort Mill metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Fort Mill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,545; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Mount Pleasant, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-4.3%).
    • Rock Hill, Huntersville, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.1%, 4.3%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fort Mill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fort Mill, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fort Mill is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Mill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,177 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Fort Mill.
    • While Fort Mill's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Mill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Mill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.7%
    0.6%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    -0.7%
    4.3%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -1.2%
    0.6%
    Cornelius
    $950
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

