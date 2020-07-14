Amenities
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood blinds, intrusion alarms, washer/dryer in-unit and, elevator access to every floor. The gourmet kitchens include granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, and silver metallic GE appliances. Select units also offer beautiful faux-wood flooring! The Haven at Regent Park Apartments offers many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga/pilates room, spend time with your furry friend at our leash-free pet park and pet spa, or take a dip in the resort-style pool with a sundeck. Our upscale clubhouse features a community room, coffee bar, elevator, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer bike storage and a bike care station, an outdoor ...