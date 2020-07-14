Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga accessible alarm system cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit key fob access new construction online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community

Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood blinds, intrusion alarms, washer/dryer in-unit and, elevator access to every floor. The gourmet kitchens include granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, and silver metallic GE appliances. Select units also offer beautiful faux-wood flooring! The Haven at Regent Park Apartments offers many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga/pilates room, spend time with your furry friend at our leash-free pet park and pet spa, or take a dip in the resort-style pool with a sundeck. Our upscale clubhouse features a community room, coffee bar, elevator, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer bike storage and a bike care station, an outdoor ...