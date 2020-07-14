All apartments in Fort Mill
The Haven at Regent Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Haven at Regent Park

Open Now until 6pm
3130 Cool Bridge Cir · (803) 219-4794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fort Mill
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3049-207 · Avail. now

$1,139

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 415-307 · Avail. now

$1,139

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit 3111-212 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,148

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3048-110 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,266

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 3022-202 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,266

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 3022-103 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,273

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3048-404 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,467

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Unit 3048-304 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,467

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Unit 3111-104 · Avail. now

$1,606

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Haven at Regent Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
accessible
alarm system
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood blinds, intrusion alarms, washer/dryer in-unit and, elevator access to every floor. The gourmet kitchens include granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, and silver metallic GE appliances. Select units also offer beautiful faux-wood flooring! The Haven at Regent Park Apartments offers many luxury amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Stay active at our state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga/pilates room, spend time with your furry friend at our leash-free pet park and pet spa, or take a dip in the resort-style pool with a sundeck. Our upscale clubhouse features a community room, coffee bar, elevator, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer bike storage and a bike care station, an outdoor ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $75.00 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: First come, first serve.
Storage Details: Rentable storage units & garages available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Haven at Regent Park have any available units?
The Haven at Regent Park has 27 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does The Haven at Regent Park have?
Some of The Haven at Regent Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Haven at Regent Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Haven at Regent Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Haven at Regent Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Haven at Regent Park is pet friendly.
Does The Haven at Regent Park offer parking?
Yes, The Haven at Regent Park offers parking.
Does The Haven at Regent Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Haven at Regent Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Haven at Regent Park have a pool?
Yes, The Haven at Regent Park has a pool.
Does The Haven at Regent Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Haven at Regent Park has accessible units.
Does The Haven at Regent Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Haven at Regent Park has units with dishwashers.
