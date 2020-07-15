Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access package receiving yoga 24hr maintenance alarm system dog grooming area internet cafe

Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located near downtown Fort Mill, with easy access to I-77 and I485, Evolve at Tega Cay is just minutes away from Whitewater Center Its 32-45 minutes away, Carowinds is closer as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Lake Wylie has to offer.Evolve at Tega Cay provides its residents a wide selection of unique 1, 2 and 3-bedroom bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 9-10 ft. Ceilings in every Apartment, Designer Cabinetry with Subway Tile Backsplash, and Saltwater Pool with Extended Sun Deck.(+more)Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the to