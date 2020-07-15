All apartments in Fort Mill
Evolve at Tega Cay
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Evolve at Tega Cay

810 Eden Avenue · (803) 836-8848
Location

810 Eden Avenue, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-208 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 4-B04 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 6-105 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-203 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 10-207 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 7-306 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-302 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Evolve at Tega Cay.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
yoga
24hr maintenance
alarm system
dog grooming area
internet cafe
Take a Virtual Tour Today!This is your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fort Mill, SC. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located near downtown Fort Mill, with easy access to I-77 and I485, Evolve at Tega Cay is just minutes away from Whitewater Center Its 32-45 minutes away, Carowinds is closer as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Lake Wylie has to offer.Evolve at Tega Cay provides its residents a wide selection of unique 1, 2 and 3-bedroom bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 9-10 ft. Ceilings in every Apartment, Designer Cabinetry with Subway Tile Backsplash, and Saltwater Pool with Extended Sun Deck.(+more)Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the to

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No restricted breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Evolve at Tega Cay have any available units?
Evolve at Tega Cay has 7 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does Evolve at Tega Cay have?
Some of Evolve at Tega Cay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Evolve at Tega Cay currently offering any rent specials?
Evolve at Tega Cay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Evolve at Tega Cay pet-friendly?
Yes, Evolve at Tega Cay is pet friendly.
Does Evolve at Tega Cay offer parking?
Yes, Evolve at Tega Cay offers parking.
Does Evolve at Tega Cay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Evolve at Tega Cay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Evolve at Tega Cay have a pool?
Yes, Evolve at Tega Cay has a pool.
Does Evolve at Tega Cay have accessible units?
No, Evolve at Tega Cay does not have accessible units.
Does Evolve at Tega Cay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Evolve at Tega Cay has units with dishwashers.
