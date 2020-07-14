All apartments in Fort Mill
Find more places like The Indigo at Cross Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Mill, SC
/
The Indigo at Cross Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 PM

The Indigo at Cross Creek

Open Now until 6pm
2001 Cramer Circle · (786) 422-5538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Application and Administrative Fees, PLUS get 1 Month FREE on ALL 2-Bedroom Apartments and 2 Months FREE on ALL 3-Bedroom Apartments, with a 12 Month Lease
Browse Similar Places
Fort Mill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC 29707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2085-208 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 2085-209 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit 2050-105 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2045-206 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 2128-212 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Unit 2080-104 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2045-214 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1299 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Indigo at Cross Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
media room
online portal
yoga
Welcome home to Indigo at Cross Creek. This stunning community is home to luxurious amenities, spacious layouts, and all the modern comforts you’ve been looking for. Here, you’ll discover 5-star amenities like a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, outdoor lounge area, and so much more. Conveniently located in the heart of Indian Land, SC, The Indigo at Cross Creek is a quick drive to Highway 521, I-77, and I-485—making it easier than ever to get to where you need to go. In fact, it’s just 30 minutes to Charlotte, North Carolina and Rock Hill (home of the brand new Carolina Panthers Stadium). As a part of York County, one of the country’s fastest growing counties, The Indigo at Cross Creek is perfect for all lifestyles. Whether you’re a retiree looking forward to the best years of your life or a recent transplant moving for work, there’s something for everyone at The Indigo at Cross Creek. Get to know The Indigo at Cross Creek: where Location and Luxury Welcome You Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $20 1st pet; $10 for additional pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking garage: $150/month (unreserved). Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Indigo at Cross Creek have any available units?
The Indigo at Cross Creek has 9 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Mill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Mill Rent Report.
What amenities does The Indigo at Cross Creek have?
Some of The Indigo at Cross Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Indigo at Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Indigo at Cross Creek is offering the following rent specials: $0 Application and Administrative Fees, PLUS get 1 Month FREE on ALL 2-Bedroom Apartments and 2 Months FREE on ALL 3-Bedroom Apartments, with a 12 Month Lease
Is The Indigo at Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Indigo at Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Indigo at Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Indigo at Cross Creek offers parking.
Does The Indigo at Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Indigo at Cross Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Indigo at Cross Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Indigo at Cross Creek has a pool.
Does The Indigo at Cross Creek have accessible units?
Yes, The Indigo at Cross Creek has accessible units.
Does The Indigo at Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Indigo at Cross Creek has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Indigo at Cross Creek?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Evolve at Tega Cay
810 Eden Avenue
Fort Mill, SC 29708
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way
Fort Mill, SC 29707
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Similar Pages

Fort Mill 1 BedroomsFort Mill 2 Bedrooms
Fort Mill 3 BedroomsFort Mill Apartments with Pool
Fort Mill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Gaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity