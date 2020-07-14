Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cc payments dog grooming area e-payments media room online portal yoga

Welcome home to Indigo at Cross Creek. This stunning community is home to luxurious amenities, spacious layouts, and all the modern comforts you’ve been looking for. Here, you’ll discover 5-star amenities like a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, outdoor lounge area, and so much more. Conveniently located in the heart of Indian Land, SC, The Indigo at Cross Creek is a quick drive to Highway 521, I-77, and I-485—making it easier than ever to get to where you need to go. In fact, it’s just 30 minutes to Charlotte, North Carolina and Rock Hill (home of the brand new Carolina Panthers Stadium). As a part of York County, one of the country’s fastest growing counties, The Indigo at Cross Creek is perfect for all lifestyles. Whether you’re a retiree looking forward to the best years of your life or a recent transplant moving for work, there’s something for everyone at The Indigo at Cross Creek. Get to know The Indigo at Cross Creek: where Location and Luxury Welcome You Home.