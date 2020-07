Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe fire pit gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet accessible alarm system key fob access media room

Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living. This brand new, upscale apartment home community in Indian Land, SC offers one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment homes.Enclave at Bailes Ridge, a pet-friendly community, features a resident clubhouse, cyber cafe with Wi-Fi, a media/gaming room, fitness center and adjacent tot room. Other amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with an arbor, grilling stations, fire pit area, car care center, and recycling center. Attached and detached garages are also available. Schedule a tour today and experience the difference at Enclave at Bailes RidgeManaged by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.