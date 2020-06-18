All apartments in Fort Mill
117 Parks Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

117 Parks Street

117 Parks Street · No Longer Available
Location

117 Parks Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Walking Distance to Downtown Fort Mill - Space and Convenience are combined in this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo located just a short walk to Downtown Fort Mill. The kitchen appliances include an Electric Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. There is a separate laundry room and large dining area which opens to the private patio and large common green space. This amazing location will not last long...A Must See!!!

*Renters Insurance Required*

Directions to the property from our Fort Mill office: Right onto Hwy 160. Continue straight onto N. White St. Left onto Clebourne St. Left onto Parks St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4067121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

