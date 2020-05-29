All apartments in Dentsville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:42 PM

3645 Baxter Drive

3645 Baxter Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1785967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC 29223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,122

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--1,170 square feet
--Easy to maintain solid surface floors
--Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout
--Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances
--Washer/dryer connections
--Fenced-in backyard
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Baxter Drive have any available units?
3645 Baxter Drive has a unit available for $1,122 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3645 Baxter Drive have?
Some of 3645 Baxter Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Baxter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Baxter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Baxter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Baxter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Baxter Drive offer parking?
No, 3645 Baxter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3645 Baxter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3645 Baxter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Baxter Drive have a pool?
No, 3645 Baxter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Baxter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3645 Baxter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Baxter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 Baxter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3645 Baxter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3645 Baxter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
