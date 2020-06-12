/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
66 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
Results within 1 mile of Dentsville
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
30 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
25 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
235 Philmont Drive
235 Philmont Drive, Woodfield, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Well appointed Patio style home with Great room, dining area, kitchen with bar, all appliances. Large Master bedroom, with walk-in closet, laundry in master closet, garden tub shower. Second bedroom with shared bath.
Results within 5 miles of Dentsville
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
4 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
8 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1151 sqft
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1185 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
The Congaree Vista
16 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
183 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Congaree Vista
22 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1167 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
37 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
10 Units Available
Companion at the Palms
1155 Clemson Frontage Rd, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$940
1061 sqft
Welcome To Companion At The Palms\nTake a leisurely stroll through our well-landscaped lawns, and bring Fido along!
19 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
The Congaree Vista
2 Units Available
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
26 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Oakwood Court
29 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
South Kilbourne
1 Unit Available
3921 Overbrook Drive
3921 Overbrook Drive, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
This in-town charmer is convenient to USC campus and Midlands Tech Beltline campus. It is freshly painted in neutral tones, new window treatments and has convenient parking right at the front door.
Booker Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
3512 Piedmont Avenue
3512 Piedmont Avenue, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1377 sqft
This delightful home located in Columbia, SC is now available.