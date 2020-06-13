Apartment List
SC
dentsville
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC

Finding an apartment in Dentsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,122
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
9521 South Chelsea Road
9521 South Chelsea Road, Dentsville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1688 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.

1 of 15

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
158 Newcastle Drive
158 Newcastle Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1708 sqft
This charming brick rental home is conveniently located in an established, quiet neighborhood of Columbia, close to interstates, shopping and dining! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,708 square feet --Newly renovated with
Results within 1 mile of Dentsville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
22 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Woodfield
18 Units Available
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
11 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belvedere
1 Unit Available
3602 Truman Street
3602 Truman Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1600 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch- Smartly Priced. Ready for Move-In! - This newly renovated spacious 3+ bedroom 1.5-bath home features a great open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, nice sized laundry room, tile bathrooms and much more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodfield
1 Unit Available
141 Angel Garden Way
141 Angel Garden Way, Woodfield, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1570 sqft
A Great 3 Bedroom Home In Angel Garden - Enjoy the convenience of Angel Garden, in a very accessible location near Oneil Court, close to Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4647 Oakwood Drive
4647 Oakwood Drive, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2002 sqft
This delightful home located in Columbia sc is now available.

1 of 27

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
6416 Oakfield Road
6416 Oakfield Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1650 sqft
Forest Acres - (RLNE4776319)
Results within 5 miles of Dentsville
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
36 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
Robert Mills Historic
20 Units Available
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,010
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
862 sqft
HISTORIC. ICONIC. CHIC. Constructed in 1924, the Federal Land Bank Building, as it was originally known has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece for today’s lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
$
108 Units Available
Spring Gardens
325 Percival Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$655
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$861
1208 sqft
Spring Gardens offers a blend of comfort, style, and quality. You'll find this community at 325 Percival Rd. in Columbia.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
The Congaree Vista
19 Units Available
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
$
3 Units Available
Heron Lake
1340 N Brickyard Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1237 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors and fireplace. Recently renovated. Cable included. Tenants have access to community volleyball court, fire pit, and bike storage. Garage parking available and just minutes from I-77.
Verified

1 of 148

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1227 sqft
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
$
9 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Wildewood
127 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1023 sqft
Welcome to KRC Wildewood Apartment Homes in Columbia, SC. The KRC Wildewood Apartments is a community boasting a great location in the northeast section of Columbia.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
$
Oakwood Court
30 Units Available
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1305 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
The Congaree Vista
15 Units Available
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,382
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
The Keswick
840 Sparkleberry Ln, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$891
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1465 sqft
Come home to the quiet relaxation of The Keswick. Private and luxurious, this is a haven with numerous amenities. The Keswick is perfectly located near major interstates with access to historic downtown, shopping, medical facilities, and recreation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
The Congaree Vista
14 Units Available
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$895
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1005 sqft
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
City Guide for Dentsville, SC

As a community within the greater Columbia area, Dentsville residents know that the name Columbia itself comes from explorer Christopher Columbus - just a more poetic interpretation of what he would've liked to name America.

Dentsville is not a city but rather a census-designated community located in Richland County, South Carolina. The community boasts a population of around 14,000 as of the most recent census and is part of the greater Columbia, SC metro area. With nearly seven miles of land and under a quarter mile of water, this pleasant tree-lined community is a serene spot, accessible to the pleasures of city life. Lightwood Knot Branch Stream and a small pond offer a glimpse of greater waterways just outside this community's borders. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dentsville, SC

Finding an apartment in Dentsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

