pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
141 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dentsville, SC
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
158 Newcastle Drive
158 Newcastle Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1708 sqft
This charming brick rental home is conveniently located in an established, quiet neighborhood of Columbia, close to interstates, shopping and dining! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,708 square feet --Newly renovated with
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
21 Newport Drive
21 Newport Drive, Dentsville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,370
1537 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Dentsville
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
15 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 03:52pm
16 Units Available
Woodfield
The Arbors at Windsor Lake
8720 Windsor Lake Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$810
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1184 sqft
FIND THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home
Last updated July 10 at 07:22am
7 Units Available
Providence Park
261 Business Park Blvd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1366 sqft
Providence Park Apartments allow you to experience the best of both worlds. Minutes away from the vibrant Downtown Columbia scene, your apartment provides a peaceful retreat with designer features and finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Polo Village
1270 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$852
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1497 sqft
These attractive units are ideal for anyone who wants luxury and convenience. Available in one, two and three bedrooms, these Midtown apartments offer large floor plans, sunrooms and open-plan kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6900 Plainfield Road
6900 Plainfield Road, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2500 sqft
Forest Acres / Decker Blvd - Large house on corner lot next to Forest Lake Elementary School. Close to Fort Jackson and I-77. (RLNE5886148)
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4035 Booth Street
4035 Booth Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1200 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
6416 Oakfield Road
6416 Oakfield Road, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1650 sqft
Forest Acres - (RLNE4776319)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1037 Rabon Pond Drive
1037 Rabon Pond Drive, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
1037 Rabon Pond Drive Available 08/12/20 NE Columbia - Located in the Rabon Farm subdivision. Convenient to I-77 and I-20 (RLNE4095764)
Results within 5 miles of Dentsville
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
7 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
20 Units Available
Nexus at Sandhill
780 Fashion Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Internet-ready homes with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to a 24-hour gym, a business center, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to the Village at Standstill.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 08:16pm
168 Units Available
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,095
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1234 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cardinal in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Downtown
The Palms on Main
1155 Lady St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$955
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments with hints of art deco design, featuring brushed nickel accessories and floor-to-ceiling windows. Restaurants and retail space on the main level. Located in the heart of Columbia, near the South Carolina State House.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Carrington Place at Wildewood
751 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,054
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1520 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Columbia, SC has never been easier! Carrington Place at Wildewood is minutes from shopping, restaurants, parks and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
22 Units Available
Oakwood Court
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1279 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
31 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Vantage at Wildewood
811 Mallet Hill Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1386 sqft
Accessible to I-20 and I-77 for easy commuting. Spacious floor plans with large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel amenities. Resort style pool, 24 hour cyber cafe and fire pit.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
20 Units Available
5000 Forest
5000 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
Brand New, Visit & Move-In Today! 5000 Forest is redefining apartment living.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Lofts
701 Gervais St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1165 sqft
Near Memorial Park and the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Spacious apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a patio or balcony. Community offers a pool, a lobby and maintenance.